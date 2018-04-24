ilTempo Home

Ballare con i rinoceronti: un festival contro i bracconieri

In Sudafrica oltre mille esemplari uccisi ogni anno per il corno

24 Aprile 2018

Limpopo, (askanews) - Danza e rinoceronti: l'accoppiata è insolita ma in Sudafrica serve a proteggere i cuccioli di rinoceronte diventati orfani per colpa dei bracconieri.

Al Rhino Orphanage, un orfanatrofio di Limpopo, quattro anni fa è nata l'iniziativa Danza nella Savana: un festival di danza internazionale per puntare i riflettori sui rischi che corrono questi grandi mammiferi ma anche sui giovani talenti della danza classica.

Allevare un baby rinoceronte costa fino a 17mila dollari al mese. Spiega Arrie Van Deventer, fondatore dell'orfanatrofio: "Quando arrivano, una persona sta con loro 24 ore al giorno. Dormiamo con loro, li curiamo. Poi tagliamo poco a poco il contatto umano".

Una volta l'anno, il festival si tiene in un resort vicino all'orfanatrofio, con un galà e seminari per insegnanti e bambini interessati a questa arte.

Il festival Danza nella Savana serve anche a raccogliere fondi per i baby rinoceronti. Nonostante l'inasprimento delle leggi contro i bracconieri, oltre un migliaio di esemplari adulti sono vittime in Sudafrica ogni anno della caccia al loro corno d'avorio, che continua ad essere usato come polvere miracolosa in Vietnam e Cina.

1,028 rhinos were poached in South Africa in 2017, according to government statistics but South Africans are fighting back with some surprising tactics including ballet. A natural sound version of an AFPTV report

- Dirk Badenhorst, CEO & Founder of South African International Ballet Competition

- Arrie van Deventer, CEO & Founder of The Rhino Orphanage

- Bafedile Aphane, Audience Member

An unlikely combination, but at the Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo, South Africa's northernmost province, rhinos and ballet, go hand in hand.

Ballet-in-the-Bush, a dance initiative launched four years ago, aims to raise awareness of rhino poaching while showcasing both local and international ballet talent.

SOUNDBITE 1 - Dirk Badenhorst, CEO & Founder of South African International Ballet Competition (man, English, 11 sec)

"Ballet in South Africa is fighting a fight for survival, as much as rhinos in South Africa's plight is huge in fighting the poaching of rhino."

The government has tightened legislation targeting poachers over the last decade, but despite a slight decrease, more than 1,000 rhinos were killed in 2017.

Here at the world's first dedicated Rhino Orphanage, newly orphaned rhinos continue to arrive.

Raising the rhino calves is costly... up to 17,000 dollars a month is needed to care for each one.

And it's often a labour of love.

SOUNDITE 2 - Arrie van Deventer, CEO & Founder of The Rhino Orphanage (man, English, 16 sec)

"In the beginning when they come to the orphanage, the girls are with them 24 hours a day. They sleep with them. They give them all the love and care in the world... And then we start cutting the human contact."

For one day each year, this rural idyll transforms into an international ballet stage.

There are also workshops for teachers and children interested in this performing art.

Being close to these endangered animals, even inspires some dancers to become rhino ambassadors.

SOUNDBITE 3 - Bafedile Aphane, Audience Member (woman, English, 12 sec)

"Some of us won't know how bad it is if it wasn't for this ballet show. / Now because I'm here, I've seen how bad this thing is. I know there is rhino poaching, but I wasn't aware it's that bad."

Ballet-in-the-Bush has grown in popularity since its inception.

With plans already underway for next year's performance in Limpopo, it's hoped by then the plight of the animals they seek to help, improves.

SHOTLIST:

Ballet dances for endangered rhinos in S.Africa

In a dirt enclosure in the South African bush, orphaned baby rhinos sniff at an unexpected sight -- four ballet dancers in tutus and leotards balanced elegantly on a ledge.

The incongruous scene was part of efforts to promote "Ballet in the Bush", an annual charity performance by international dancers in aid of saving endangered rhinos.

The species has been savagely hit by poachers in South Africa in recent years, with more than 1,000 rhinos slaughtered annually for their horn, which is coveted as a traditional medicine in Vietnam and China.

Started four years ago, the annual ballet evening is styled as a combination of conservation and culture that promotes ballet and also spreads the word about the plight of the rhino.

It was held last month at the Legend luxury safari resort and raised funds for the nearby rhino orphanage.

"It was my first time with rhinos. It was very, very exciting, but I'm really sorry for them -- there is no parents," said Korean ballet instructor Kim Yong-geol.

Audience member Bafedile Aphane said: "Some of us wouldn't know how bad it is if it wasn't for this ballet show. I knew there is rhino poaching, but I wasn't aware that it's that bad."

