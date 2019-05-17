Rifiuti e degrado. Non è Roma, ma la New York di de Blasio

trump jr all'attacco
Immondizia per le strade, degrado e rifiuti abbandonati. No, non è Roma, ma la New York del sindaco democratico Bill de Blasio, che ha recentemente annunciato la sua candidatura alle presidenziali 2020. A pubblicare su Instagram un video che punta il video sulla gestione della Grande Mela è un videomaker d'eccezione: nientemeno che Donald Trump jr, figlio del presidente degli Stati Uniti.
"L'unica cosa in cui il sindaco deBlasio ha avuto successo è stato spingere persone e aziende via da New York", accusa Trump jr. "Ecco un video della 5th Avenue girato questa mattina. Forse Bill dovrebbe concentrarsi sul suo vero lavoro piuttosto che trasformare New York in un gabinetto", scrive il giovane Trump che rimpiange i tempi di Rudolph Giuliani.
NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio @nycmayor has a lot to say these days about just about everything. The only thing he has done successfully is push people and businesses out of New York and is turning this great city to shambles. Virtue signaling and doing nothing else won’t fix things. Here is a video of 5th Avenue just this morning. Maybe Bill should focus on his actual job for a change rather than turning New York into a $hithole. As a lifelong resident watching NYC devolve back to what it was before Mayor Rudy Giuliani fixed it is truly a shame. No wonder people are fleeing in droves and bringing their $$$ with them. Now he’s announcing a 2020 presidential run which is obviously a PR stunt given that he’s been drawing massive crowds of 3 to 5 people. With this kind of “leadership” most won’t even show up for the free donuts. #newyork #nyc #newyorkcity
