ilTempo Home

cerca

trump jr all'attacco

Rifiuti e degrado. Non è Roma, ma la New York di de Blasio

Il figlio di Donald contro il sindaco in corsa per le presidenziali 2020

17 Maggio 2019

Immondizia per le strade, degrado e rifiuti abbandonati. No, non è Roma, ma la New York del sindaco democratico Bill de Blasio, che ha recentemente annunciato la sua candidatura alle presidenziali 2020. A pubblicare su Instagram un video che punta il video sulla gestione della Grande Mela è un videomaker d'eccezione: nientemeno che Donald Trump jr, figlio del presidente degli Stati Uniti. 

"L'unica cosa in cui il sindaco deBlasio ha avuto successo è stato spingere persone e aziende via da New York", accusa Trump jr. "Ecco un video della 5th Avenue girato questa mattina. Forse Bill dovrebbe concentrarsi sul suo vero lavoro piuttosto che trasformare New York in un gabinetto", scrive il giovane Trump che rimpiange i tempi di Rudolph Giuliani.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio @nycmayor has a lot to say these days about just about everything. The only thing he has done successfully is push people and businesses out of New York and is turning this great city to shambles. Virtue signaling and doing nothing else won’t fix things. Here is a video of 5th Avenue just this morning. Maybe Bill should focus on his actual job for a change rather than turning New York into a $hithole. As a lifelong resident watching NYC devolve back to what it was before Mayor Rudy Giuliani fixed it is truly a shame. No wonder people are fleeing in droves and bringing their $$$ with them. Now he’s announcing a 2020 presidential run which is obviously a PR stunt given that he’s been drawing massive crowds of 3 to 5 people. With this kind of “leadership” most won’t even show up for the free donuts. #newyork #nyc #newyorkcity

Un post condiviso da Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) in data:

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Il trasloco dei rom di Casal Bruciato? Col furgone Cgil

Il trasloco dei rom di Casal Bruciato?
Con il furgone del sindacato Cgil

Mark dice addio a Pamela Prati. Nozze-gate sempre più fake

Mark dice addio a Pamela Prati
Nozze-gate sempre più fake

Pamela Prati litiga e prende il fugone. Poi la rivelazione choc di Barbara d'Urso

Pamela litiga e prende il fugone. Poi la rivelazione choc della d'Urso VIDEO

Al Gf Daniele scarica Martina. Per Gaetano solo sesso da Erica

Al Gf16 Daniele scarica Martina. Per Gaetano solo sesso da Erica VIDEO

Al GF tutti i dettagli sessuali su Erica. E la d'Urso polverizza Gaetano

Al GF tutti i dettagli sessuali su Erica. E la d'Urso polverizza Gaetano

Presunto stupro a Casal Bertone: "Violentata nel palazzo"

Presunto stupro a Casal Bertone: "Violentata nel palazzo di via Ricotti"

Chi è la nuova Madre Natura. Michelle, l'ultima bomba

Chi è la nuova Madre Natura. Michelle, l'ultima bomba

Lanciano molotov e feriscono due vigili. Atalanta-Lazio da guerriglia urbana

Lanciano molotov e feriscono due vigili: Atalanta-Lazio da guerriglia urbana FOTO

Ecco Archie: la prima foto del figlio di Harry e Meghan

Ecco Archie: la prima foto del figlio di Harry e Meghan

Dopo le proteste a Casal Bruciato i rom fanno la spesa con la scorta

Dopo le proteste a Casal Bruciato i rom fanno la spesa con la scorta

Gaetano Arena fuori dal Grande Fratello?

Gaetano Arena fuori dal Grande Fratello? VIDEO

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

napoli

Ecco il killer di Napoli in azione: così ha ferito la piccola Noemi

Lite in sala prove, Nunzia De Girolamo molla il maestro

Lite in sala prove, Nunzia De Girolamo molla il maestro

Vignali-Cipriani, scontro indecente al Grande Fratello

Vignali-Cipriani, scontro indecente al Grande Fratello

Opinioni

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33