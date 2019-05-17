Rifiuti e degrado. Non è Roma, ma la New York di de Blasio

Immondizia per le strade, degrado e rifiuti abbandonati. No, non è Roma, ma la New York del sindaco democratico Bill de Blasio, che ha recentemente annunciato la sua candidatura alle presidenziali 2020. A pubblicare su Instagram un video che punta il video sulla gestione della Grande Mela è un videomaker d'eccezione: nientemeno che Donald Trump jr, figlio del presidente degli Stati Uniti.

"L'unica cosa in cui il sindaco deBlasio ha avuto successo è stato spingere persone e aziende via da New York", accusa Trump jr. "Ecco un video della 5th Avenue girato questa mattina. Forse Bill dovrebbe concentrarsi sul suo vero lavoro piuttosto che trasformare New York in un gabinetto", scrive il giovane Trump che rimpiange i tempi di Rudolph Giuliani.